KMPDU issues strike notice in Mombasa over salary arrears

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a one-week strike notice to Mombasa County government following pending November and December salary arrears.

KMPDU Coast Branch Secretary Dr Nassir Shaban gave the ultimatum on Tuesday saying talks with the county health department on their grievances have stalled.

Shaban said for at least two years, they have had talks with the Mombasa county government on ensuring all the doctors in the county are under National Health Insurance Fund but all in vain.

He noted that 40 doctors working at the Coast General Health and Referral hospital have not registered under NHIF.

The union has also accused the county government of perennial salary delays, failure to promote 70 health consultants who have stagnated in one job group for over five years and contracted doctors to be absorbed under permanent and pensionable terms, as per a national government circular that orders for their employment to be on permanent terms.

“We have consulted with other doctors from the neighbouring counties and they have been paid their salaries on time, for the last eight months it has been a normal behavior for the Mombasa County government to delay doctors’ salaries,” said Shaban.

He blamed the county for doing little especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the many promises they made to them. He stated that the rest of the doctors under the medical cover are also suffering as the system is on and off due to delays on statutory deductions.

“We want to make an announcement that come January 11, 2022, the following hospitals will be affected as doctors will be on strike, these include; Coast General Health and Referral hospital, Chuda, Potrieze, Likoni, Mlaleo and Utange Health centres,” he said.

On his part, Coast KMPDU Chairperson Dr Hassan Ahmed said that the county government has been unable to address their welfare in terms of salary arrears but ironically they hosted a mega end year party where international artists graced the event.

“They are telling us that they are yet to get an allocation from the national treasury but we read mischief. Where do they get the money to host an end of the year bash, at the same time, how do the other counties get the money if they are able to pay their staff on time, they are playing games on us,” added.