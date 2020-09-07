KMPDU issues strike notice over unresolved CBA

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has Monday issued a strike notice if their challenges remain unresolved.

KMPDU Ag Secretary-General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda through a presser said: “because of persistent failure and lacklustre approach to address the HRH challenges endemic, in the health sector worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, KMPDU has resolved to consult and mobilise its members for industrial action if challenges remained unresolved.”

Among their grievances according to Dr Mwachonda is that the Government had withdrawn the incentive of the COVID-19 allowance, an incentive which was withdrawn with no commitment or indication of its payment despite the increased risk that healthcare workers continue to face.

“It is now evident that the focus on COVID-19 was skewed towards procurement that bore the COVID-19 tenderpreneurs at the expense of the much-needed human resource for health,” Dr Mwachonda said.

The KMPDU Secretary-General also went ahead to state that healthcare workers’ infections in Kenya were well over 1000 yet they had not been provided with a comprehensive cover.

“Six months into the pandemic the Government of Kenya is yet to fulfil its pledge on the provision of comprehensive medical insurance and compensation for those who have lost their lives in the line of duty,” he said.

Dr Mwachonda at the same time attributed the disrupted healthcare services at the county level to the unresolved Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) issues between the National Government and KMPDU.

“The CBA is in its final year of implementation, several issues remain unresolved. Failure to fully operationalise the CBA has directly been linked to the scattered approaches that individual county governments and the national government have taken,” he said.

This, Dr Mwachonda added, has been evidenced by the various industrial actions across the counties and the myriad of court cases against many county governments.

The KMPDU Secretary-General further said that the lack of resolving the CBA had also caused some doctors to be denied of the gains of on-call and risk allowances.

The solution to all the above issues as Dr Mwachinda said was the creation of a Health Service Commission which would address myriad of HR challenges the country has faced pre-COVID, worsened by COVID.