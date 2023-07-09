KMPDU issues two-week strike notice at KNH

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a two-week strike notice at the Kenyatta National Hospital starting next week.

The Union is accusing the hospital of discriminating against some health workers by paying them half of what others earn.

While decrying what it has termed as a declining state of healthcare in the Counties, the Union has also put Busia, Kakamega, Machakos, Kiambu Garissa and Nakuru counties on notice. Beginning next week, doctors in Kakamega and Busia are set to embark on a go-slow over what the Union has termed as mishandling of the health workers.

Machakos County on the other hand has been given a strike notice of 7 days.

Garissa County has been accused of unceremoniously stopping the salaries of health workers contrary to existing labor laws.

Nakuru County has continued to be on the receiving end following the dismissal of over 500 doctors.

KMPDU is also demanding a salary increment for doctors to match the high cost of living.

The Union, is in the meantime calling on the National Health Insurance Fund, to have mechanisms in place to ensure accountability before the monthly contribution is adjusted upwards to 2.75% of the gross salary.

Reporting by Timothy Kipnusu