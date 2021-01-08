KMPDU mourns death of renowned neurologist Prof. Paul Kioy

Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) is yet again mourning the death of neurologist Prof Paul G. Kioy who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

KMPDU announced his death on their official Twitter handle page Friday morning.

“The medical profession is mourning Prof. Paul G. Kioy who succumbed to Covid-19 complications. He was a Neurologist who served his patients with diligence, great teacher and mentor to many doctors in the country. Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends,” said KMPDU.

The doctors union raised concern about the safety of frontline health workers as the pandemic continues to ravage the country.