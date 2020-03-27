KMPDU Secretary General Ouma Oluga resigns

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) Secretary General and CEO Dr Ouma Oluga has resigned.

This follows his appointment as Nairobi City County Chief Officer for Health in the newly created Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Office headed by appointed Maj Gen Abdalla Badi as the Director General and Enosh Onyango Momanyi as Deputy Director General.

In a circular from the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua dated March 23, 2020, he is among 32 officers who have been identified for posting/deployment from both the National Government and County Governments to join NMS team.

“The concerned Ministries/Departments and County Governments are required to release the above-mentioned officers to report to the Director General, Nairobi Metropolitan Services immediately but not later than 3rd April 2020, ” said Kinyua.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In a statement Dr Ouma says his last five years as SG has been filled with sweetness and sorrow in equal measure. And he would not have wanted any of that experience any different than it has been.

“Being a KMPDU leader plunges one into a School of Doctorate for public service. And there is often no room for failure. Just success demanded. That is how it should be. We have succeeded multiple times. And we failed a few times. We cried together and laughed together. I have been loved on your behalf and I have also been hated on your behalf.” He said

“For many years, I put my own life wants at the back so that I serve you diligently without any conflict. Not a single day in the five years of my service to you have I been conflicted. Many times I have ignored that reward that would look like a bribe and compromise my ability to serve you. Even when I faced punishment myself, I kept it a secret for your own sake.” He added.

He noted that the last five years have been good for KMPDU as they signed CBAs with 48 county governments and brought forth and permanently ended struggles of internship.

“We streamlined post graduate training sponsorship and more importantly, we united doctors and gave them a voice in the society. There are many more things we did. You all did it. It is my turn to say thank you. These last five years have seen the union change in a way we never envisioned. From a 1200 membership to more than 4000 members. From a reactionary organisation to one with a five year strategic plan that clearly states what the future must be.” He noted.

He called on the health workers to rise beyond duty and be defenders of humanity.

“It is not and will never be the opportunity to coil back and shout horse about how valuable you are and what the world owes you. It goes without saying that the safety of every health worker comes first. It is true that health workers have been casualties in this pandemic. We must protect us first. It is also true that health workforce must be protected and expanded at this time when the all health systems are stretched beyond limit. Dear Kenyan doctors, please rise up to the occasion and guide society at their time of most need. Value shall follow that selflessness.” He urged.

President Uhuru Kenyatta created the NMS to take charge of Nairobi County functions officially transferred to the National Government.

It was tasked with fighting cartels that have been derailing service delivery in Nairobi County in its 100 days. The Nairobi Metropolitan Services is to tackle key functions of Nairobi County that include, health, transport, public works and urban planning.

President Kenyatta has also directed NMS to ensure they operationalise effective garbage collection in partnership with National Youth Service.

NMS will work on streamlining urban renewal projects such as Jevanjee, Pangani, and others, which had been previously awarded before 2018 and have continually been delayed.

The NMS will also review these projects and make determinations on how the projects can take off, realizing that the development of these projects are a part of the recently concluded Eastlands Urban Renewal Masterplan.

In addition the team will focus on streamlining development control and approvals for the County.

Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda has now taken over as the KMPDU SG he previously served as Deputy Secretary General KMPDU.

Below is the full list of the officers deployed to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services:-

1. Eng. Michael Ochieng – From the State Department Transport and Public Works for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Secretary, Transport and Public Works.

2. Mr. Martin Eshiwani – From the State Department Transport and Public Works for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director Roads and Transport

3. Engineer Peter Mutitu Mwaniki – From the State Department Transport and Public Works for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Chief Officer, Roads

4. Mr. John Muya – From the State Department Transport and Public Works for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Chief Officer, Transport

5. Mr. Hemorike Omolo Okuta – From the State Department Transport and Public Works for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Chief Officer, Public Works

6. Mr. Wilson. Njuki – From the State Department Transport and Public Works for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Senior Economist

7. Mr. Charles Wafula Sikuku – From the State Department for Housing and Urban Development for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director Roads and Transport as Secretary, Housing and Urban Development.

8. Ms. Lilian Kieni – From the State Department for Housing and Urban Development for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director Roads and Transport as Chief Officer, Housing Estate Management and Slum Upgrading.

9. Ms. Marion N. Rono – From the State Department for Housing and Urban Development for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director Roads and Transport as Chief Officer, Affordable Housing Programme.

10. Mr. Richard Mareri – From the State Department for Housing and Urban Development for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director Roads and Transport as Director, Urban Renewal.

11. Arch. Samuel Ndiritu Muita – From the State Department for Public Works for deploymeni to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Chief Officer, Publi, Works.

12. Eng. Stephen Githinji – From the Ministry of Water and Sanitation &Irrigation ft deployment to the the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Water Engineer.

13. Mr. David Bosuben – From the Ministry of Water and Sanitation & Irrigation for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Engineer.

14. Dr. Josephine Kibaru Mbae – From the Ministry of Water and Sanitation &Irrigation deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Engineer.

15. Dr. Fredrick Ourna Oluga – From the County Government of Vihiga to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Chief Officer, Health.

16. Dismas. O. Ogot – From The National Treasury for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Senior Deputy Director Accountant General.

17. George Kihara Gichuru – From The National Treasury for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Deputy Accountant General.

18. Mr. Johnson Njuguna – From The National Treasury for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Assistant Accountant General.

19. Mr. Constance Mwikamba – From The National Treasury for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Assistant Accountant General.

20. Mr. Daniel Karani Gichuki – From The National Treasury for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Assistant Accountant General.

21. Mr. James Mageto Nyamweya – From The National Treasury for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Principal Accountant.

22. Mr. Jones Ntabo – From the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Secretary, Lands and Physical Planning.

23. Mr. Jones Nyangweso – From the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director, Lands Administration.

24. Ms. Juliana Mutua – From Me Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Servces as Director, Development Control.

25. Mr. Herbert Were – From the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director, Valuation and Rating.

26. Mr. Michael Owen Nageri – From the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director, Valuation and Rating.

27. Mr. Benjamin Mwangi – From the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director, Engineering and Building.

28. Eng. Kennedy Chege – From the Ministry of Energy for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Director, Energy Regulation and Development.

29. Mr. Stephen Nzioka – From the Ministry of Energy for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Deputy Director, Energy Regulation and Development.

30. Ms. Maureen Njeri – From the Ministry of Environment and Forestry for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Chief Officer, Environment.

31. Ms. Veronica Kimutai – From the Ministry of Environment and Forestry for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Compliance and Enforcement Officer.

32. Ms. Rachel Maina From the Cabinet Affairs Office for deployment to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services as Compliance and Enforcement Officer.