KMPDU SG among 86 doctors fired by Mombasa County Govt

The acting Secretary General of Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union Dr. Mwachonda Chibanzi is among 86 doctors who have been fired by the Mombasa County Government.

Mwachonda and his colleagues were fired for gross misconduct and absconding duty.

In a circular the county administration claims the decision was arrived at following correspondences shared between the Department of Health and the County Public Service Board on the doctors’ strike.

“Following the correspondences shared between the Department of Health and the County Public Service Board on the doctors strike, the Board pursuant to Section 59 (1) (c) of the County Governments Act No. 17 of 2012, hereby conveys its decision vide Special Board meeting held on 5″ January, 2021 that all the doctors who have failed, refused and/or neglected to return to work be dismissed from County Services as provided for under Section 44 (4) (a), (c) and {e) of the Employment Act 2007 which constitute justifiable or lawful grounds for the dismissal as highlighted in the Act,” read the statement.

“We have enclosed their letters and advance copies have been shared to the said doctors via email. Kindly ensure the above doctors receive their letters and immediately hand over all the properties belonging to the County Government to their supervisors.”

Doctors went on strike on the 21st of last month over poor working conditions claims but called off the strike 4 days later after reaching an agreement with the national government.