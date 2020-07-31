KMPDU SG Chibanzi Mwachonda tests positive for COVID-19

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) acting Secretary-General Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda has tested positive for COVID-19.

Through a statement issued Friday, the KMPDU boss said that he is a stable condition.

“On behalf of the National Executive Council, I would like to inform all KMPDU members and the general public that I have tested positive for COVID -19. I’m currently in a stable condition and under self-isolation. My family is safe, contact tracing and testing of all close contacts is ongoing, he said.

Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda said that he contracted the virus while dispensing his official duties.

He urged Kenyans to take extra caution and adhere to measures set out by the Health Ministry to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“I urge all Kenyans to adhere to the Ministry of Health Prevention Measures of putting on your masks, washing your hands, avoiding unnecessary movement and gatherings in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and enable us to flatten the curve as a country,” he added.

He urged the government to provide utmost support to its frontline soldiers by providing adequate and quality PPEs and unveil the welfare package on work injury benefits and comprehensive medical treatment.

Kenya’s cumulative COVID-19 cases stand at 19,913 after 788 more cases were confirmed Thursday.

Deaths occurring from the virus have risen to 325 after 14 more patients succumbed in the last 24 hours.