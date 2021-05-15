KMPDU unveils new officials

Written By: Ruth Wambui

Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda lost his position during elections held on Thursday.

Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union has unveiled new office bearers led by Abidan Mwachi as Chairperson and Dr. Davji Bhimji Atella as Secretary-General.

Only one official from the previous leadership of Dr Chibanzi Mwachonda was re-elected in the polls held on May 6, 2021.

The new officials have promised to avoid unnecessary strikes that have been witnessed in the country.

The outspoken former acting SG was voted out in a hotly contested electronic vote.

Mwachi takes over from Samuel Oroko while Mercy Bwire clinched the treasurers’ position. Dr Miskellah Mbegah is the only one who retained his seat as Deputy Secretary-general.

The new office bearers will serve for the next 5 years.

