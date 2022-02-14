KMPDU wants Kagwe, KEMSA bosses summoned for contempt of Court

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Union has moved to Court seeking to have Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, Kenya Medical Supplies Authority Chairperson Mary Mwadime and the acting CEO John Kiumi Kabuchi summoned for contempt of court.

The three are alleged to have sent KEMSA officers on compulsory leave which is tantamount to terminating their contract.

The Court had on November stopped KEMSA from declaring redundant or terminating services of staff with a judgment expected on the 24th of February.

According to KMPDU, the Employment and Labour Relations Court had issued a ruling stopping KEMSA from enlisting the military and National Youth Service from overseeing its operations as well as stopping it from declaring redundant or terminating services of its staff pending a judgment.

KMPDU now claims part of the orders by Justice Ocharo Kebira have not been followed and 29 senior officials have been sent on 45 days of compulsory leave which is tantamount to terminating their contract.

Meanwhile, four police officers attached to DCI Lang’ata have been charged with robbery with violence.

The four who include Anthony Muvaka, Cornelius Stephen, Tom Omondi, and Kennedy Omondi are alleged to have abducted Vincent Ochieng Odembo forcefully robbed him of 2,400 USD and Ksh 40,000.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Wendy Michemi the four were granted a bond of Ksh 500,000 with one surety and a cash bail of Ksh 300,000.

The case will be mentioned on the 3rd of March for pretrial directions.