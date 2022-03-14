KMRC sees higher uptake of affordable homes after inaugural bond listing

The Kenya Mortgage Refinancing Company (KMRC) has begun trading its first corporate bond on the Nairobi Securities Exchange after a successful issue last month.

The listing of the first tranche of the Medium Term Note (MTN) which successfully raised the targeted Kshs. 1.4 billion is expected to help the mortgage re-financier support the uptake of affordable housing in Kenya.

“The proceeds raised will enable KMRC blend its inventory of concessional funds and scale up operations as it seeks to continue to re-finance home loans and make them affordable and within reach for more Kenyans,’ said Johnstone Oltetia, KMRC Chief Executive Officer.

The first tranche of the 10.5 billion MTN programme was oversubscribed by 480% after attracting bids totaling Kshs. 8.114 billion with no option for green-shoe, a sale of additional shares to investors in case of oversubscription.

KMRC is responsible for pooling funds for onward-lending to banks, saccos and microfinance institutions who then provide mortgage to potential homeowners under the affordable housing programme being implemented by Kenya Government.

“The government has introduced reforms and provided the requisite supportive fiscal and policy environment to ensure affordable housing becomes a reality,” said Ukur Yatani, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary.

KMRC also targets to issue green bonds in the future to enable financing of environmentally friendly housing projects according to Olteita.

Under the affordable housing programme, the government targets to deliver half a million housing units.