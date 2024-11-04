KMTC announces more training slots to meet growing demand

The September intake marks the first time the course will be available in the two intakes.

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has unveiled 750 admission slots for 29 courses at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

Those interested have until November 10, 2023, to submit their applications through the official KUCCPS website.

The announcement includes nine certificate courses and 21 diploma courses available across various campuses nationwide.

The students who are set to join later this month will however undergo a crash program, to allow them to catch up with peers who reported in September.

Additionally, the College has announced more training slots in programs such as a Certificate in Enrolled Community Health Nursing, a Certificate in Orthopedic Trauma Medicine, a Diploma in Health Counselling, and a Certificate in Medical Engineering, among others.

Historically, the College only offered the Clinical Medicine and Surgery course in the March intake. This September marks the first time the course will be available in the two intakes.

Commenting on this development on Monday, CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch noted that the decision to offer the program in September was driven by the rising demand, particularly from applicants leaving university placements to train at KMTC.

“As a caring institution, we are committed to supporting Kenyans and expanding access to our programs,” Dr. Oluoch stated. “This decision also allows us to utilize our recently recruited training staff to deliver on this promise for Kenyans.”

He added, “By limiting the course to the March intake, students who defer have to wait an entire year to resume, which inconveniences many. Offering it in September helps us address this challenge.”

Dr. Oluoch urged qualified applicants to seize this opportunity and apply for the available programs to join the College.