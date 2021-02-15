KMTC committed to ensuring achievement of UHC programmes

Written By: KNA

KMTC Board chairman Prof. Philip Kaloki addressing the public at Ugunja KMTC grounds in Siaya County.

The Kenya Medical training College (KMTC) is committed to the success of the government’s Universal Health Care (UHC) programmes, chairman of the College Board, Prof. Philip Kaloki has said.

Prof. Kaloki said that as part of its contribution to ensure success of the programme, KMTC will continue training competent health workers to give citizens quality medical care.

The chairman was speaking in Ugunja town Friday, when he led board members and senior KMTC staff in touring a new campus, built by the Ugunja National Government constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

Accompanied by Ugunja Member of Parliament, Opiyo Wandayi, Prof. Kaloki said his board had given a nod for the campus to begin operations.

“We have accepted to send students next month to begin training here,” he said, while hailing the area MP for the partnership with his board.

The chairman urged the local community to take advantage of the college and enroll for short courses training in primary health car that are tailored towards enhancing capacity of the residents to curb the spread of diseases.

Wandayi said the Ugunja KMTC campus will go a long way towards the realization of both the Universal health care and the vision 2030.

He expressed the commitment of the local NG-CDF to ensuring that all students admitted into the campus from Ugunja benefit from the constituency bursary allocation to enable them complete their studies uninterrupted.

Also present was the county executive committee member for health Dismas Odhiambo Wakla and the Ugunja deputy County Commissioner Kipchumba Kolum among others.

 

