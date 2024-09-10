KMTC dispatches 11,000 transcripts to Campuses

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) has dispatched 11,000 transcripts to various Campuses for students who took their Final Qualifying Examinations (FQE) in January and February 2024.

According to a statement on KMTC X handle, the second batch of transcripts for students who took their FQEs in June and July is being processed and dispatched in October 2024.

“You asked us to devolve the issuance of transcripts to the Campuses, and we listened.We are pleased to announce that we have dispatched around 11,000 transcripts to various Campuses for students who took their Final Qualifying Examinations (FQE) in January and February 2024.” Read the statement.

Commenting on the dispatch on Tuesday CEO Dr. Kelly Oluoch emphasized the College’s commitment to implementing client suggestions to provide excellent services.

He highlighted that devolving the issuance of transcripts will improve the turnaround time for delivering the service.

Dr. Oluoch clarified that the new service of issuing transcripts at Campuses applies only to students who took their FQEs in 2024.

“Students who graduated in 2023 or earlier will still need to collect their transcripts from the College headquarters in Nairobi,” he said.

This comes barely two weeks after the College pitched a tent at the 2024 Diaspora Job Fair for the Western Region, held at Mbale High School in Vihiga County, where graduates could apply for and receive their transcripts on the spot.