KMTC set to unveil simulation lab in Nairobi campus

Kenya Medical Training Center – KMTC is set to launch a fully loaded simulation laboratory in Nairobi Campus next week.

Speaking in an interview with Channel1, the Chief Executive Officer KMTC Prof Michael Kiptoo said the laboratory will have a complete theatre that will be linked to all 44 campuses countrywide.

KMTC produces a large percentage of the workforce in the health sector.

According to Prof. Kiptoo, one of the greatest milestone for KMTC which was founded in 1927 and had only one campus in Nairobi County, is the expansion to 44 counties.

Earlier this month KMTC unveiled a campus at Chemolingot constituency in Baringo County.

Kiptoo noted that “We want to ensure that we take training to the lowest level. Communities will have the opportunity to utilize the facilities and have students acquire necessary skills.”

He said they have taken advantage of technology since Covid-19 entered the country saying that the campuses are networked through e-learning.

Kiptoo noted that KMTC training was hands on saying they put more emphasis on practicals. “Our curriculum is reviewed after every five years. Already, we have incorporated Covid-19 into our curriculum. Our training is hands on. we put more emphasis on the practicals.”

While commenting on research, Prof. Kiptoo called on government to allocate more resources through the national treasury in order to have the latest equipment to do research.

“As KMTC we also carrying out research. It gives us an opportunity to carry out operational research by our students and staff.”

He said lack of health facilities to train students was the institution´s biggest challenge saying: “We are limited by the number of health facilities that have equipment for us to use for training.”