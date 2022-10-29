KMTC student murdered

The body of a Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) student, Homa Bay campus was found dumped Friday, near Homa Bay GK Prisons within Homa Bay Town Sub-County

The body of Austine Omondi, formerly a second-year student at the medical college was found by passers-by at the roadside, with blood oozing from his nose, eyes and mouth.

It is highly believed that Omondi who was renting in the outskirts of Homa-Bay town before his demise, might have been killed by people known to him, in unclear circumstances.

Homa Bay County Police Commander (CPC), Samson Ole Kine said that the cause of the death had not yet been determined, amid speculation that he might have been hit with a blunt object, leading to his untimely death.

“The deceased was found lying in a pool of blood by pedestrians. He must have been killed by an unknown assailant(s) elsewhere who left him on the roadside to conceal their crime,” he added.

“The student did not have any obvious physical injuries, but blood was oozing from his head, an indication that he was hit on the skull,” said Kine.

The police boss said that no suspect has been arrested in connection to the incident, but security officers were following crucial leads to enable them to nab the culprit(s).

The body of the deceased was taken to Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital morgue awaiting post-mortem.