KMTC to hold its 92nd graduation ceremony on Thursday

The Kenya Medical Training College [KMTC] is set to conduct its 92nd graduation ceremony in an exercise that will be presided over by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha S. Wafula who is a Pharmacy alumnus from the Institution will be among those expected to grace the event.This year’s graduation theme is ‘Mashujaa: Afya Mjini, Afya Kijijini’

Earlier this year, Nakhumicha while speaking during the official handover of Chuka Campus by the Tharaka Nithi County Government to the National Government commended KMTC for its quality training and encouraged students to leverage on the opportunity given to them by medical school to actualise their dreams.

She has reiterated government commitment of supporting the college activities in its quest to solidfy its status as a premier provider of medical education further urging collaborative efforts for a progressive, responsive, sustainable, and prosperous future in Kenya’s medical education and healthcare system.

“Anyone making contact with a health provider in this country and beyond, will most probably be attended by a KMTC graduate. I am proud to be a KMTC Alumni. I am a living example that you can start at KMTC and ascend to the pinnacle of your career,” she noted

Referring to the Bilateral agreement between Kenya and the United Kingdom (UK) on exportation of health professionals to work in the UK, the CS reported that the country’s health workforce and especially nurses are now migrating to work in other countries and the Ministry is spearheading efforts to create more international job opportunities for other cadres as well.

“KMTC thus has to be intentional in creating training opportunities responsive to both local and global market needs,” stated Nakhumicha

Last month, the College launched its Strategic Plan for the period of 2023-2028 in a function that featured the introduction of “The Journey to Greatness” historical book and an innovative foreign language curriculum.

The theme of the Strategic Plan was “Advancing Health Professions’ Education through Transformative Training, Research and Collaboration.” The Plan goes beyond the previous Plans and strategies to aspire for a globally competitive institution for training health professionals.

“This Strategic Plan outlines our triple mandate of training, research, and consultancy, all poised for profound impact. We envision a globally competitive institution for training human resource for health, setting new standards and leading the way in transformative learning” said KMTC Chief Executive Officer Dr Kelly Oluoch who further reiterated the mission by the College to extend strategic collaborations which will play a pivotal role in its growth and development through facilitation of the expansion of current campuses from 65 to 74, with 12 satellites.

To deal with shortage of health workers in the country, and in line with the Government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) goals, the College has established Campuses spread across the country in a bid to ensure right path towards bridging the Human Resource for Health gaps as a contribution to achieving UHC goals as envisioned by the Government

A total of 22,691 students are expected to graduate on Thursday.Last year saw 15,915 fresh graduates meet the health workforce gaps.