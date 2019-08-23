KNBS assures of no data duplication in census exercise

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has assured Kenyans that there will be no data duplication in the census exercise that starts on Saturday.

KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi said enumerators will only be taking data of the people who have spent the night at the household.

He said parents will be asked how many children they have, but they will also be asked where the children are. He said the ones who are within a household will have their details captured.

On fertility, KNBS clarified that they will not be checking on the ability to have babies, but rather on how many live births a woman has had.

KNBS also discouraged people from travelling to their rural homes to be counted.

Mwangi said added that there are over 9000 enumerators who will count special category of persons on transit, in hotels and lodges and institutions like hospitals and prisons, so long as they will be within the borders of Kenya on the census night.

He said that any visitor who will be present in a household on the night of August 24 will be enumerated together with the family unit.

The Director General said that the ongoing process of pre-enumeration listing of households that started on Thursday throughout the country ends later Friday evening.

“This particular exercise is important for enumerators as it will enable them familiarize themselves with the enumeration areas and introduce themselves to members of the community,” said Mwangi.

Mwangi added that the enumerators will be accompanied by village elders and therefore urged members of the public to cooperate and support the enumerators in the exercise because their safety and security is assured.

He explained that the census enumeration is done at night because it is easier to remember where one spent a night adding that all subsequent enumeration till August 31, 2019 will be in reference to where one spent the night of August 24, 2019.

The Director General further noted that visitors in the country will be counted regardless of how long they have been in the country or how long they plan to stay. This includes tourists, refugees, visiting students or a foreign resident in Kenya.

“Kenyan residents who will be out of the country on the census night will not be counted, but information on persons who have migrated in the last 15 years will be recorded,” Mwangi said.

Mwangi encouraged the public to voluntarily provide accurate information as part of their civic duty.

“It is a punishable offense for anyone to hinder or obstruct authorized census officials from carrying out their duties and anyone who causes obstruction risks a jail term, a fine or both if prosecuted and found guilty,” the Director General noted.

KNBS Population and Social Statistics Director MacDonald Obudho noted that the conventional household population will be regulated from 6pm and the process will continue during the day in the next days until the end of the process.

He added that the special population will be counted in a single night since it is one population that includes travelers and those in hotels who keep changing positions.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna encouraged people to stay at home so as to enable effective enumeration process.

“Individuals traveling will be counted during the journey in order to ensure everyone is counted. There will be enumerators in different stations issuing cards for those who have been counted,” Oguna explained.

This will be the first ever digital census since the constitution was introduced in 2010, with all data expected to be captured using a 7-inch tablet in order to ensure more accurate information, security of data, and faster processing of the results.

Meanwhile the Cabinet Secretary for Education Prof. George Magoha has urged a section of Busia residents planning to cross over to the Ugandan border to reconsider their stand.

Speaking to the press in Samia Sub County on Friday, Prof. Magoha encouraged them to instead stay at home so that they can be counted.

‘It is important for us to know the number of people so that we can plan well for them,’ he said.

He added schools should remain closed so that census can be carried out with uniformity and reopen on September 2 so that the census exercise can run smoothly.

Elsewhere Vihiga County Commissioner (CC) Mrs Suzan Waweru said the area has a total of 1,464 Enumerators, 233 Content Supervisors and 30 Information Communication and Technology (ICT) Supervisors spread across the county. She added that adequate security personnel have been deployed in the county’s 38 locations, including 131 sub locations.

In Nyeri people wishing to act as observers during the national population census in Nyeri County must be accredited.

The County Census Committee chaired by the County Commissioner David Kipkemei today resolved that any local or international organization intent on sending its personnel as observers during the exercise must ensure that they are accredited by the relevant government organs and issued with the requisite documents for them to be allowed to operate unhindered.

Kakamega County Commissioner (CC) Pauline Dolla said the distribution of materials which include torches and reflectors has been completed in all the 12 Sub Counties while the prelisting of households by enumerators ends today.

Leaders, Clerics and the business community in Nyanza have united in last minute calls urging residents to ensure their details are captured during the seven-day national census that kicks off at 6 pm on Saturday.

The chairman of Nyanza Council of Church Leaders, Arch-Bishop Dr. Washington Ogonyo Ngede is atop the voices reverberating pro-Census calls across the region and underscores the impact that the listing exercise portends for the residents.

“We are urging our people not to take the enumeration exercise for granted; they must understand that numbers today underpins all government planning and resource allocation,” Ngede appealed in Kisumu.

A similar call was made by the National Council of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) in Kenya who urged all Kenyans to avail themselves and be counted in the National Census which will be carried out tomorrow night.

The Organizations Chairman Stephen Cheboi lauded the government for giving the order that all bars and social places be closed from five o’clock tomorrow ahead of the exercise set to begin at 6 pm.

From Butere Mumias the sub County Police Commander Peter Katam said that police patrols have been intensified and that all security officers will be alert during the period of the exercise to avert any cases of interruption from any source.

Mr. Katam who was addressing Chiefs and their assistants in Mumias noted that there may be some people who may take advantage of the exercise to commit crimes warning that they would be dealt with.

North Eastern Regional Commissioner Mr Mohammed Birik assured residents of the region while addressing a baraza at Ijara that there was sufficient security rolled out during the National Census adding that an order to close all bars and miraa dens in the region has been issued to ensure all people are counted on the census night.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Interior CS Fred Matiang’i said they have received reports that some politicians have been holding meetings to plan movement of people from Nairobi and other major towns to be counted in their home counties.