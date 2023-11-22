The new method will also enable Kenyans to swiftly provide real-time data through collaboration with private stakeholders and civil society, which will be used for policy formulation.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has officially launched the Technical Working Committee on Citizen-Generated Data which will help in bridging gaps on data provision especially in community set up.

Citizen-generated data is a testament to the government’s commitment to transparency and inclusivity in collections of data from citizens.

According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics Director, Mr. Benjamin Avusevwa Filling data gaps is a challenge, and by forming the task force, citizens will actively be involved in data generation by capturing a more comprehensive and subtle picture of their needs, aspirations, and challenges.

Citizen-generated data will not only fill gaps in missing information but also amplify the voices of people.

The data will be used in a systematic way to ensure it is useful and valid for official use.

Information is critical to the government as it helps plan the development agenda.

The technical working committee that has been launched today will bring together all stakeholders to have a common understanding and ensure there’s a platform for capacity building by enabling citizens to avail themselves of data.

The government has assured of its commitment to embrace citizen-generated data as a tool for development and progress, calling upon citizens to work together to ensure that the country continues to be a pacemaker in the realm of citizen-generated data, setting standards that elevate the country and inspire other countries.

On issues of breaching privacy, KNBS has assured the public of its commitment to ensure it does not infringe on personal or private information. “Protecting data is crucial.

Implementing strong privacy measures ensures trust and continued participation.

It’s about respecting and securing our data contributors.”

Speaking during the launch, George Awala, board chair of the Kenya Sustainable Development Forum, noted that they are keen on making the voices of citizens count, as inclusive data is critical for both citizens and the government.

Citizen-generated data will also enable citizens to hold the government accountable for its promises.

Compared to previous years, data generation has increased, and the usage of collected data has been fully utilised.

The seven thematic areas that the data will focus on include:

Ministry of Health, Health Network (HENET), International Centre for Reproductive Health Kenya

Gender under the State Department of Gender, National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC), GROOTS Women, UN Women, and Open Institute

Governance and Education: under Twaweza, Kenya National Human Rights Commission, Ministry of Education, Usawa Agenda

Water Sanitation and Hygiene under the Ministryof water

Environment and climate change under the stewardship of the Pan-Africa Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA)

Cross-cutting under the stewardship of KNBS, COG, SDG Kenya Forum, Paris 21.

State Department Economic Planning, SDG Coordination Directorate, and GPDd.

The data collection method will be made easy by the Open Institute University, which will guide citizens on how to collect data.

Segregating citizen-generated data will unveil hidden trends and needs in communities, guiding targeted interventions as it is data with a purpose.