KNBS set for paperless national census in August

Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) says mobile technology will be used in this year’s national census process that is scheduled to be conducted between 24th and 25th of August.

KNBS Director General Zachary Mwangi said the devices will be distributed to all the 47 counties as from 12th July.

Speaking at KICC during a media briefing on the progress of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census preparations, Mwangi said that paperless process will accelerate the enumeration process since real-time data will be sent to the central server from the time the exercise kicks off.

He added that the census process will be carried out in three phases consisting of pre-enumeration, enumeration and post-enumeration.

He further revealed 2,700 ICT supervisors, 27,000 content supervisors and 135,000 enumerators will be recruited to conduct the process.

He disclosed that training of trainers, ICT supervisors and enumerators is scheduled to begin on 15th July 2019 and will be completed by 21st August 2019.

Moi University and the Jomo Kenya University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) will assemble 64,700 data-capture devices at the cost of Ksh 15,000 each.

Mwangi revealed that the census will also capture agricultural activities, a component that was not captured in the 2009 census.

“In the previous census we did not collect information on agriculture but this year we have a whole module on agriculture,” he said.

The theme for the census is, counting our people for sustainable development and devolution of services.