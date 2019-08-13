KNCCI rolls out training for avocado farmers in Kiambu

Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry has rolled out training for avocado farmers in efforts to ensure they improve on the quality of the fruit.

Under the deal, the Chamber has partnered with two local universities and a bank to train farmers on good crop husbandry as well as finance their ventures.

Kenya signed a deal to export avocados to China in April, making her the only African nation to sell the fruit to the huge Chinese consumer market.

Ministry of Trade officials project that the Chinese market would take more than 40 percent of Kenya’s avocado crop.

This has seen several agencies engage farmers in efforts to boost production. In Kiambu County, the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry is working with two universities and a bank to train farmers on good crop husbandry.

KNCCI Kiambu Branch CEO Daniel Miano says there exists a huge market for high quality avocados both locally and internationally

Under the deal, KEPHIS would offer advice on selection of quality seeds while other institutions would certify individual avocado farms who have been registered.