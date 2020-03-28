KNCHR calls for prosecution of officers caught violating human rights

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has called for immediate investigations and prosecutions of all police officers found culpable of violating human rights witnessed Friday evening as they were out to implement the 7 pm to 5 am curfew.

On Friday evening, Kenyans, through their social media pages shared video clips of how the National Police exercised excessive force to implement the curfew that was announced on Wednesday by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Attention of the Kenyan National Commission on Human Rights has been drawn to the heart-rending clips and images circulating on social media, clearly showing uncalled for brutality and ruthless beating being meted on innocent and defenceless Kenyans by uniformed police officers and other law enforcement officers following the start of the much-touted dusk to dawn curfew across the country,” said KNCHR through a statement.

While condemning the assault meted on Kenyans, the human rights body reiterated that any human rights violations or abuses in the context of enforcing the curfew by the law enforcement officers must be investigated promptly, thoroughly and impartially.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Though the Government announced the curfew as part of stringent measures to stop the spread of Coronavirus/Covid-19, KNCHR called upon the Inspector General of Police to fast-track the issuance of guidelines with regard to handling members of the public during this COVID 19 pandemic period.

“These guidelines should call on all law enforcement officers to abide by the law and the Service Standing Orders in the arrests and handling of arrested persons. Further, the Inspector General to direct all officers to desist and avoid situations of compromise, unwarranted deprivation of the right to security and liberty of the person, harassment and extortion of Kenyans.”

KNCHR further asked IG Mutyambai to issue an immediate directive on zero tolerance to human rights violations by all law enforcement officers to avert further deterioration and perpetuation of human rights violation.