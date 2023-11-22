KNCHR to give status report on state of human rights in Kenya

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) will this morning give a status report on the current State of Human Rights in Kenya.

The launch of the report comes in the wake of the recent President’s State of the Nation Address, and KNCHR’s commitment to evaluating the present human rights landscape in the country.

The comprehensive address by the commission will focus on the government’s scorecard and performance on various human rights issues that demand urgent attention and action.

According to a press invite, other issues include but are not limited to, Healthcare, Livelihood and Access to Basic Commodities, Economic and Social Rights, Freedom of Expression, extrajudicial killings and blatant abductions amongst others.

Just recently, the body expressed concern over abductions involving human rights defenders by security agents.

KNCHR Chairperson, Roseline Odede will give the update at a Nairobi hotel.