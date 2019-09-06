KNEC commences administration of third graders countrywide

The Kenya National Examinations Council has commenced administration of an assessment of all third graders across the country under the Kenya Early Years Assessment as the competency based curriculum begins to take shape.

The Kenya National Examinations Council had clarified that it will administer an assessment rather than an examination to Grade 3 learners in September as it seeks to test the learners’ progress on English, mathematics and integrated learning.

Teachers say the exercise is authentic task and in line with a directive by the Kenya National Examination Council under Kenya Early Years Assessment.

With the introduction of the CBC, the government has continuously emphasized that there would be no national examinations for grade 3 learners but National assessment; this is part of the assessment.

KNEC says they are checking out on the co-competencies such creativity.

Other competencies include collaboration, communication and critical thinking, however more assessment will be done in class such as comprehension.

This is what is termed as monitoring learners progress all through from grade 1.

Kenya Institute on Curriculum Development CEO Julius Jwan says assessment provides a large-scale feedback on learning outcomes at formative stages for decision making as opposed to an examination which is a summative assessment for individual’s achievement and selection.

The concept will help improve learning and instruction, facilitate identification and nurturing of every learner’s potential and selection of pathways and tracks in senior secondary school.