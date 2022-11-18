KNEC lists new guidelines to curb cheating in national exams

No extra examination papers will be issued during the national examinations expected to start next week, a Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) official Rebecca Leseketeti has said.

Leseketeti said the papers would be given according to the number of candidates in the examination centre and extra copies should be sealed and returned to the containers.

She said the move is part of the new guidelines introduced by the council to curb cheating and ensure credibility in the examinations.

“Do not retain any extra papers. They should be returned to the container at the end of the day. Similarly, candidates who will not write the examinations for various reasons should have their desks removed from the examinations room,” she said.

Speaking during the examinations’ briefing at Masii Boys in Mwala Sub County, the KNEC official also said all candidates were required to report at the examination centres in the morning regardless of the time they would be writing their examinations.

“All candidates, and especially day scholars, should be at the examination centre by 8 am even if their examinations are slated in the afternoon. Besides preventing irregularities, we also want to protect the candidates from any harm,” she said.

Leseketeti also disclosed that only a few authorised persons would be allowed in the examination centres.

“Apart from those administering the examinations, only essential personnel including the deputy head, cooks, gatekeeper and a nurse will be allowed in the centre,” added the KNEC official.

She noted that no examinations would be opened before the stipulated time and asked centre managers to observe the time and pick up the examinations from the container on time.

“The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and the Grade six Kenya Primary School Assessment (KPSEA) examinations will be issued from the container at 6 am and start at 8.25 am while the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will be issued at 7 am and start at 8 am,” added Leseketeti.

The KNEC official also asked supervisors and invigilators to do proper frisking of the candidates and ensure no unauthorized materials make it to the examination room.

Speaking at the same briefing, Mwala Deputy County Commissioner David Tegutwa warned centre managers against colluding with security officers to facilitate cheating.

“It would be unfortunate if we allow candidates who will later pursue different professions in future to cheat in examinations,” noted the DCC.

Also present was the sub-county Teachers Service Commission Director Bernard Abuga who reiterated the need for credible examinations.

Others who accompanied Leseketeti were Sub County Director of Education Stephen Kitungu, Sub County Director of Quality Assurance and Standards Edna Ambasa and Sub County Examination Officer Rose Kathie.