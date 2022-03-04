KNEC officials tour Laikipia County to monitor exam preparedness

Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) CEO, Dr David Njeng’ere has toured Laikipia County in a bid to monitor the preparedness of National Exams slated for Monday.

Speaking to the media on Friday at Nanyuki DEB primary school, Dr Njeng’ere said the examinations were being administered by a multi-Agency team for a seamless national exams exercise.

“All the candidates are supposed to be at their examination centers so that the supervisors and invigilators can take time to familiarise themselves with them. We are monitoring how well the rehearsals are going,” the CEO said, assuring the candidates that preparations were ready to administer the exams competently across the country.

The KNEC boss further said the learners who will be co-hosted by other schools will not be disadvantaged revealing they would be accompanied by their teachers and at the same time noting security is beefed up across all exam centers in the region for an effective examination exercise.

The KCPE candidates are conducting their rehearsals today, March 4 and will sit the exam from March 7 to 9

In Laikipia County, about 12,158 students in both public and private schools are expected to sit for KCPE while 9,758 will sit for KCSE.

A total of 1,225,693 and 831,026 candidates will sit for KCPE and KCSE in this year’s examination respectively.

Speaking separately Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri called on students who had registered for the national examinations but dropped out of school due to pregnancy or other reasons to turn up and sit for the examinations and at the same warned students against breaching school rules during the examination period.

“The government policy works towards 100 percent transition hence we will be hunting down any pupil who registered for an exam and didn’t appear. Even parents will be answerable, “said Kanyiri.