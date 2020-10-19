KNEC postpones Grade Four, Standard Eight tests

Kenya National Examinations Council- KNEC has postponed Grade Four and Standard Eight national tests that were scheduled to start Monday.

In a statement, KNEC Chief Executive Officer Mercy Karogo said the decision to postpone the tests was informed by the Mashujaa Day celebrations that will be held Tuesday, October 20 in Kisii County.

“Due to the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, the date for administration of learning assessment tools has changed,” Karogo said.

The exercise will kick off on Wednesday, 21st October and end on Monday, 26th October.

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha announced the phased reopening of schools last week, giving priority to the pioneer Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) class, the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam candidates, who will now sit their tests in March and April next year.

He issued an 11-week school calendar for the learners for their second and third terms that will see learners break for just a week during the December holiday.

The learners will break for the end of their second terms on 24 December and resume learning on 4 January to kick off the third term.