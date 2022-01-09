KNEC to consider students affected by insecurity during marking

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha has assured candidates studying in insecurity prone areas that the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) would consider their plight when marking the national examinations.

Saying that all Kenyan children would be treated equally, Prof. Magoha said the government was aware that some children were learning under very difficult circumstances and this would be considered during marking.

“I don’t want to elaborate how this will be done but I want to assure the students that they don’t have to worry as they sit for their national examinations in March,” he said.

Speaking at St. Patricks High school Iten, the CS said the government would ensure that there was adequate security to enable all students to undertake their examinations in peace.

Most schools along the Kerio Valley belt which cuts across Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot and Baringo counties have been affected by banditry activities which have disrupted education activities with some closing as a result of insecurity.

With the general elections being held this year, the CS noted that the year would be full of political activities and banned sending of success cards with politician’s images to candidates saying the government would not allow politics in schools.

“We are sending a strong warning to school heads not to allow any politician to send success cards with their images to candidates. Our children are not part of politics neither do they belong to any political party,” he warned.

Noting that teachers and students were major stakeholders in the education sector, Prof. Magoha called on teachers to go for booster shots to strengthen their immunity against the Covid 19 pandemic.

“As a physician, I urge all our teachers to get the booster shot because I know it is effective in protecting one from acute effects of Covid 19,” he said.