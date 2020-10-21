KNH doctors perform hand replantation in groundbreaking operation

Kenya medics are yet again celebrating another milestone after doctors at the Kenyatta National Hospital successfully performed a rare surgery.

The KNH multi-disciplinary team of surgeons and other specialists re-attached a limb for a seven-year-old boy whose hand had been severed in an operation that lasted eight hours.

Young Benovelence got his hand accidentally chopped off by a chaff cutter on 4th October, 2020 in Kiambu.

The doctors are due to issue a press briefing on the groundbreaking procedure later this morning.

“After the chopped hand reached KNH in a cool box, our team of specialists embarked on an intricate eight hours surgical procedure that reclaimed the boy’s hand”, said KNH in a statement from the corporate affairs department.

The boy is now stable and recuperating in the ward as he continues with treatment.

The complex hand reattachment operation is the fifth successful surgery of its kind that KNH has performed since the first case in February 2018.

“As KNH, we endeavour to pursue our strategic destination of being a multi-speciality centre of excellence by offering services that meet international certification standards. We continue to improve our skills in specialized care by building the capacity of our specialists and investing in the best facilities available in the region” said the hospital.