KNH health workers threaten to go on strike starting Monday

Kenyatta National Hospital health workers have vowed to down their tools on Monday if SRC doesn’t review their salaries in accordance with the new salary structure submitted to the commission in 2012.

The health workers claim when the hospital status was upgraded from a parastatal category 3C to 7A in 2012, which means their salaries should be scaled upwards.

The employees are accusing the SRC of failing to honour the implementation of the new salary structure 8 years down the line.

The health workers led by union members drawn from the Kenya national union of nurses, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union and Kudheiha held a protest march from the Kenyatta National hospital to the SRC offices to push the salaries body to implement their pay by midnight Sunday failure to which they will have no option but go on strike.

They argue that Treasury has already released funds for the review saying the assertion by SRC that the ranking of the state corporation was not for the purpose of a salary review.

The impending strike if effected will be a big blow to Kenyans seeking health services at the Kenya’s largest referral hospital especially now that the country is battling the corona virus pandemic.