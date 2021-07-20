KNH issues 7-Day notice to dispose 418 unclaimed bodies

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has Tuesday issued a public notice asking interested members of the public to identify and collect 418 unclaimed bodies at the hospital within seven days.

In the notice, the hospital says it will seek authority to dispose off the bodies pursuant to public health act after the expiry of the seven days.

The hospital has warned that after the lapse of the deadline, it will be forced to invoke the public health act and seek authority to dispose the unclaimed bodies.

According to KNH, the list of the unclaimed bodies is available at the KNH Farewell Home and can also be accessed through the hospital’s website.

Under CAP 242 of the Public Health Act an unclaimed body should be removed from a mortuary within 14 days period or else it is disposed off in a mass grave after public officers obtain a court order.

The public notice comes amid concern over the increasing number of unclaimed bodies across Nairobi city’s public health facilities and City Mortuary.

Between 2003 and 2006, the City Mortuary disposed of 2,500 unclaimed bodies. The number for KNH was 3,000.

The announcement by KNH comes after the Nakuru County government issued a 21-day notice urging the public to collect more than 40 unclaimed bodies from Nakuru County Public Mortuary.