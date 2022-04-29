KNH Othaya renamed to Mwai Kibaki Hospital

ByMuraya Kamunde
The Government on Friday renamed the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) in Othaya, Nyeri County to Mwai Kibaki Hospital in honour of the late Kenya’s third President.

According to the Hospital’s Senior Director Dr Peter Muiruri, the decision was made following consultations between the family and the government.

The renaming of the Hospital’s name came after consultations between Kibaki’s family and the Government. PHOTO by Nancy Okware.

He said the renaming of the facility was made to recognize the Kibaki’s contribution towards the health sector during his tenure as President from 2002-2013.

The facility was started during Kibaki’s Government and was completed during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Leaders locally and internationally have termed Kibaki as the greatest President Kenya has ever ever had.

  

