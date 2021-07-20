KNH to dispose of 418 unclaimed bodies

Members of the public have seven days to identify and collect 418 unclaimed bodies at the Kenyatta National Hospital before they are disposed of.

In a public notice, the KNH Farewell Home said it will use the Public Health Act Cap 242 (Subsidiary Legislation Public Health Mortuaries Rules, 1991 to get rid of the bodies that have overstayed.

Interested members of the public can access the list of the unclaimed bodies at the KNH farewell home, or on the KNH website.

“Interested members of the public are asked to identify and collect the below name bodies within 7 days, failure to which KNH will seek authority for disposal” reads the notice published on the local dailies.

Cap 242 of the Public Health Act stipulates that unclaimed bodies should be removed from a mortuary within two weeks or else be disposed of in a mass grave after public officers obtain a court’s permission.