The Kenyatta National Hospital has discharged 258 patients who were detained over unpaid bills.

At the same time, the hospital has said it will dispose of unclaimed bodies lying at its morgue in the next 21 days.

Kenyatta National Hospital management says it has accrued a Ksh 5.6 billion deficit due to unpaid medical bills.

KNH management says it has come up with mechanisms on how patients with outstanding bills can clear them after being discharged.

KNH board member Stanley Kamau said it is in the interest of the hospital for patients fit for discharge to be released

According to Kamau biggest referral hospital is straining financially due to an outstanding 5.6 billion shillings deficit over unpaid bills.

In the current 2018-2019 financial year the hospital has made losses amounting to Ksh 900 million.

Earlier through a statement, the hospital management acknowledged there had been a public discussion on the topic of discharge of patients from hospitals and the financial strain in several hospitals nationally.

A report by the Ministry of Health put the number of patients detained at 184 while 387 bodies have not been released for burial for non-payment of almost Sh6 billion.

A special team has since been formed to investigate cases of patients detained in various hospitals countrywide for failing to pay hospital bills.

Health Principal Secretary Susan Mochache had tasked the team to probe nine private and public hospitals.

The facilities include Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Nairobi Hospital, Aga Khan University Hospital, and Mater Hospital.