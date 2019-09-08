KNH workers threaten to strike over delayed new perks

Kenyatta National Hospital workers are preparing to down their tools on Monday over delayed disbursement of improved salaries and allowances.

The staff who are under the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers decry failure by the hospital management to fully implement a 2012 circular that authorized improved staff salaries.

Operations at the Kenyatta National Hospital may come to a standstill Monday morning if the staff make good their threat.

They say the 14 day ultimatum to the concerned parties to have their issues addressed lapses this Sunday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions and Hospital Workers Secretary general Albert Njeru says the KHN board of Management has overlooked a circular by state corporations advisory committee in 2012 that saw KNH staff re-categorized to better salary band and allowances.

The workers say their efforts to have the issue addressed have fallen on deaf ears even as they alleged that it is only the KNH CEO that has fully benefited from the circular.

They now want concerned parties to act accordingly or put Kenyans seeking medical attention at KNH at the risk of abandonment.