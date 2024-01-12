Know your AFCON 2023 Group B teams

The Cape Verde Islands, Egypt, Ghana, and Mozambique make up Group B in the 2023 AFCON tournament.

Blue Sharks of Cape Verde Africa Cup of Nations record:

Previous finals appearances: (3) in 2013, 2015, and 2021.

Best performance: 2013 quarterfinalists

The team is coached by Pedro Brito Leitao, also known as Bubista, who played as a defender for Cape Verde for 14 years, captaining the national team while playing club football

in Angola and Spain before beginning his coaching career.

Mendes is the crucial player, having been in all three of Cape Verde’s previous Cup of Nations finals and being both captain and the country’s most capped international, with 66 games since his debut in August 2010 at the age of 20.

The Blue Sharks are placed 73 in the December FIFA ranking and finished second in Group B behind Burkina Faso.

Egypt’s Pharaohs

(25) previous finals appearances: 1957, 1959, 1962, 1963, 1970, 1974, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2017, 2019, 2021

Winners in 1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, and 2010.

Egypt has been led by 53-year-old Portuguese coach Rui Vitoria for the past 18 months since taking over in July 2022, and the team is led by talisman Mohammed Salah, 31, who returns to this year’s tournament after losing in the semifinals to Senegal in 2021.

Egypt is placed 33rd in the FIFA rankings and lead Group D throughout the qualifiers, ahead of Guinea.

Ghana: Black Stars

Previous finals appearances: (23) 1963, 1965, 1968, 1970, 1978, 1980, 1982, 1984, 1992, 1994, 1996, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Winners in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982.

Ghana is coached by former Ireland fullback Chris Hughton, and my FIFA ranking is 61.

The Black Stars will rely heavily on Westham United midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Mozambique – Mambas

Finals appearances: (4) in 1986, 1996, 1998, and 2010.

Best performance: group phase

Chiquinho Conde is the Mambas’ head coach and one of three brothers who have played for the team.

Chiquinho Conde, one of three brothers who have played for Mozambique, is the Mambas’ head coach.

The 58-year-old, who represented Mozambique in the Cup of Nations in 1986, 1996, and 1998, has been the national team’s manager since late 2021.

Reinildo. Age: 29. Defender.

Reinaldo, 29, of Atletico Madrid, will be the primary man for Mozambique, which is placed 111th in the December 2023 FIFA rating.

During the qualifications, Mozambique finished second in Group L, trailing Senegal.