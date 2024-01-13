Know your AFCON 2023 Group C teams

All teams in group C of the 2023 AFCON tournament;Senegal,Cameroon,Guinea and Gambia qualified for knock out stages in the 2021 event with Senegal bagging their 1st trophy.

Senegal

Nick Name:Lions of Teranga

Head Coach: Aliou Cissé

Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly

AFCON history: 1x winners (2021) 2x runners-up: (2002, 2019)

16 AFCON appearances

CAF RANKING: 2nd

Star players:Sadio Mane

Cameroon

Nick Name:Indomitable Lions

Head Coach: Rigobert Song

Captain:Vincent Aboubakar

AFCON HISTORY: 5x winners (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)

20 AFCON appearances

CAF RANKING: 7th

Player to watch: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas)

Gambia

Nick Name:The Scorpions

Head Coach: Tom Saintfiet

AFCON HISTORY: Quarter Finals (2021)

1 AFCON appearance

CAF RANKING: 35th

Player to watch: Alieu Fadera (Genk, Belgium)

Guinea

Nick Name: Syli National (National Elephants)

Head Coach: Kaba Diawara

AFCON HISTORY: 1x runners-up: (1976)

14 AFCON appearances

CAF RANKING: 15th

Player to watch: Naby Keita (Werder Bremen, Liverpool)

