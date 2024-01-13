Know your AFCON 2023 Group C teams

All teams in group C of the 2023 AFCON tournament;Senegal,Cameroon,Guinea and Gambia qualified for knock out stages in the 2021 event with Senegal bagging their 1st trophy.
Senegal
Nick Name:Lions of Teranga
Head Coach: Aliou Cissé
Captain: Kalidou Koulibaly
AFCON history: 1x winners (2021) 2x runners-up: (2002, 2019)
16 AFCON appearances
CAF RANKING: 2nd
Star players:Sadio Mane
Cameroon
Nick Name:Indomitable Lions
Head Coach: Rigobert Song
Captain:Vincent Aboubakar
AFCON HISTORY: 5x winners (1984, 1988, 2000, 2002, 2017)
20 AFCON appearances
CAF RANKING: 7th
Player to watch: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas)
Gambia
Nick Name:The Scorpions
Head Coach: Tom Saintfiet
AFCON HISTORY: Quarter Finals (2021)
1 AFCON appearance
CAF RANKING: 35th
Player to watch: Alieu Fadera (Genk, Belgium)
Guinea
Nick Name: Syli National (National Elephants)
Head Coach: Kaba Diawara
AFCON HISTORY: 1x runners-up: (1976)
14 AFCON appearances
CAF RANKING: 15th
Player to watch: Naby Keita (Werder Bremen, Liverpool)
