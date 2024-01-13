Know your AFCON 2023 group E teams

Group E at the AFCON 2023 finals comprises of the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia,Namibia’s Brave Warriors,Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Eagles of Mali.
Namibia
Nick Name:The Brave warriors
Appearances: 3
Best Results: Group stage in 1998, 2008, and 2019
Captain: Petrus Shitembi
Coach: Collin Benjamin (Namibia)
Player to watch: Peter Shalulile
FIFA ranking:115
South Africa
Nick Name:Bafana Bafana
FIFA Ranking:66
Appearances: 11
Best result: Winners (1996)
Coach: Hugo Broos (Belgium)
Player to watch: Percy Tau
Tunisia
Nick Name:Carthage Eagles
FIFA ranking:28
Appearances: 21
Best result: Winners (2004)
Coach: Jalel Kadri (Tunisia)
Player to watch: Ellyes Skhiri
Mali
Nick Name:The Eagle
FIFA ranking:51
Appearances: 18
Best result:runners-up: (1972)
Coach: Eric Chelle (Mali)
Player to watch: Yves Bissouma
