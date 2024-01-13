Know your AFCON 2023 group E teams

Group E at the AFCON 2023 finals comprises of the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia,Namibia’s Brave Warriors,Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Eagles of Mali.

Namibia

Nick Name:The Brave warriors

Appearances: 3

Best Results: Group stage in 1998, 2008, and 2019

Captain: Petrus Shitembi

Coach: Collin Benjamin (Namibia)

Player to watch: Peter Shalulile

FIFA ranking:115

South Africa

Nick Name:Bafana Bafana

FIFA Ranking:66

Appearances: 11

Best result: Winners (1996)

Coach: Hugo Broos (Belgium)

Player to watch: Percy Tau

Tunisia

Nick Name:Carthage Eagles

FIFA ranking:28

Appearances: 21

Best result: Winners (2004)

Coach: Jalel Kadri (Tunisia)

Player to watch: Ellyes Skhiri

Mali

Nick Name:The Eagle

FIFA ranking:51

Appearances: 18

Best result:runners-up: (1972)

Coach: Eric Chelle (Mali)

Player to watch: Yves Bissouma

