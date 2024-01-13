Know your AFCON 2023 group F teams

Group F at the 2023 AFCON finals is made up of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi finalist and highest ranked side in the tournament Morocco,Zambia,DR Congo and Tanzania.
Morocco
Nick Name:Atlas Lions
FIFA ranking:13
Previous AFCON appearance:18
Best performance: Winners 1976
How they qualified: Top place team in Group K, ahead of South Africa and Liberia.
Coach: Walid Regragui
Key player: Achraf Hakimi
Zambia
Nick Name:Chipolopolo
FIFA ranking:84
Previous appearances in finals: 17
Best performance: Winners 2012
How they qualified: Top place team in Group H, ahead of the Ivory Coast, Comoros Islands and Lesotho
Coach: Avram Grant
Key player: Patson Daka
Tanzania
Nick Name:Taifa Stars
FIFA Ranking:121
Previous appearances in finals: (2) 1980, 2019
Best performance: Group Phase
Coach: Adel Amrouche
How they qualified: Second placed team in Group F, behind Algeria but ahead of Uganda and Niger.
DR Congo
Nick Name:Leopards
FIFA Ranking:67
Previous appearances:19
Best performance: winners in 1968 and 1974
Coach: Sebastien Desabre
Key player: Cedric Bakambu. Age: 32. Forward
How they qualified: Top placed team in Group I, ahead of Mauritania, Gabon and Sudan.