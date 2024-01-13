Know your AFCON 2023 group F teams

Group F at the 2023 AFCON finals is made up of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi finalist and highest ranked side in the tournament Morocco,Zambia,DR Congo and Tanzania.

Morocco

Nick Name:Atlas Lions

FIFA ranking:13

Previous AFCON appearance:18

Best performance: Winners 1976

How they qualified: Top place team in Group K, ahead of South Africa and Liberia.

Coach: Walid Regragui

Key player: Achraf Hakimi

Zambia

Nick Name:Chipolopolo

FIFA ranking:84

Previous appearances in finals: 17

Best performance: Winners 2012

How they qualified: Top place team in Group H, ahead of the Ivory Coast, Comoros Islands and Lesotho

Coach: Avram Grant

Key player: Patson Daka

Tanzania

Nick Name:Taifa Stars

FIFA Ranking:121

Previous appearances in finals: (2) 1980, 2019

Best performance: Group Phase

Coach: Adel Amrouche

How they qualified: Second placed team in Group F, behind Algeria but ahead of Uganda and Niger.

DR Congo

Nick Name:Leopards

FIFA Ranking:67

Previous appearances:19

Best performance: winners in 1968 and 1974

Coach: Sebastien Desabre

Key player: Cedric Bakambu. Age: 32. Forward

How they qualified: Top placed team in Group I, ahead of Mauritania, Gabon and Sudan.