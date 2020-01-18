Outgoing KNRC Division 2 Champion Issa Amwari has been promoted to Premier Class following a career best season which saw him finish joint seventh with Ian Duncan on the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) drivers log.

Former KNRC Division 3 and S Class drivers Champion Karan Patel returns to Premier with Coast Pekee lead driver Izhar Mirza being relegated to Division One.

Defending Group N Champion Jasmeet Chana has retained his place in the elite Premier Class which has the likes of Carol ‘Flash’ Tundo, champion Baldev Chagger, Onkar Rai, Eric Bengi, Ian Duncan and Manvir Baryan.

Champion Ammar Haq remains in Division 1 alongside Sohanjeet Singh who retained the S Class Championship last season.

Youngster McRae Kimathi who posted a career best fifth on KCB Meru Rally has moved up from Division 3 to Division 1.

Outgoing Division 3 Champion Geoff Mayes will now compete in Division 2 with the likes of Jonathan Somen, Raaji Bharij, James Kirimi, Mombasa’s Naushad Kara and Evans Kavisi among others.

Kirimi, a former S Class Champion, enjoyed a career best fourth on his Meru turf last year navigated by Michael Gitobu.