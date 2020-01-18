KNRC Division 2 Champion Issa Amwari promoted to Premier Class

Written By: David Karanja
8

Open class rally driver Imran Hakada in action during the 9th round of KCB Autocross championship at Kasarani.
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Outgoing KNRC Division 2 Champion Issa Amwari has been promoted to Premier Class following a career best season which saw him finish joint seventh with Ian Duncan on the 2019 KCB Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) drivers log.

Former KNRC Division 3 and S Class drivers Champion Karan Patel returns   to Premier with Coast Pekee lead driver Izhar Mirza being relegated to Division One.  

Defending Group N Champion Jasmeet Chana has retained his place in the elite Premier Class which has the likes of Carol ‘Flash’ Tundo, champion Baldev Chagger, Onkar Rai, Eric Bengi, Ian Duncan and Manvir Baryan. 

Champion Ammar  Haq remains in Division 1 alongside Sohanjeet Singh  who retained the S Class Championship last season.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Youngster McRae Kimathi who posted a career best fifth on KCB Meru Rally has moved up from Division 3 to Division 1. 

Outgoing Division 3 Champion Geoff Mayes will now compete in Division 2 with the likes of Jonathan Somen, Raaji Bharij, James Kirimi, Mombasa’s Naushad Kara and Evans Kavisi among others. 

Kirimi, a former S Class Champion, enjoyed a career best fourth on his Meru turf last year navigated by Michael Gitobu.

 

Also Read  Man United, Cardiff through to FA Cup fourth round
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

Posted By:
Christine Muchira

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR