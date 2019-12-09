The Kenya National Trading Corporation has embarked on establishment of an Export Aggregation Centre to boost exports and expand markets for local small and medium enterprises.

KNTC Acting Managing Director Timothy Murungi says through the programme SMEs will have access to standardized warehousing services, export market workshops hosting of buyer missions as well as access to web-based platforms targeting the USA, EU and other foreign markets.

Small and medium enterprises regularly face challenges such as unfriendly policies, lengthy registration processes, lack of funds, and weak governance structures.

In move aimed at promote growth among local businesses the Kenya National Trading Corporation is scheduled to launch an Export Aggregation Centre to among others create a vibrant, competitive, and sustainable SME sector.

Of focus will be promotion and facilitation of exports for Kenyan made textiles, leather products, assorted Kenyan made jewelry, pottery and crafts items, Tea, Coffee, Avocados and Macadamia nuts among other products with high demand in the US and EU markets.

The 20,000 square foot warehouse located at the KNTC headquarters in Nairobi will serve as a holding centre for goods guaranteeing quality and standards to buyers seeking Kenyan products.

The partnership also seeks to capitalize on technology including web-based platforms linked to international online stores as an avenue to access foreign markets besides coordinating a series of trade fairs in targeted foreign countries.

The hub will provide incubation services, acceleration assistance, and scale-up services to small and Medium-sized Companies in Kenya and the region.

The programme which will enable rollout of warehouse receipt system also targets to ensure enlisted SMEs access credit from banks with their goods as collateral.