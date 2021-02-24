KNUN calls off strike amid deepening leadership wrangles

Kenyans can now breathe a sigh of relief after the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) called off the nurses’ strike after nearly three months.

The union’s Secretary General, Seth Panyako, while addressing a press conference in Nairobi Wednesday, cited a court order by by Justice Maureen Onyango as a reason to call off the strike, and asked the health workers to resume duty not later than 25th February, 2021 at 5:00pm without fail.

The court order also nullified all dismissals and evictions of nurses in various counties.

It is the same reasons that the Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) gave when it called off their strike on Tuesday.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Panyako specifically notified the nurses in Taita Taveta, Kisumu, Kisii and Busia that all purported dismissals and evictions were stayed by the court and therefore they should report to work without fail.

He assured the nurses that the union will continue to push for the healthcare workers’ issues which they had raised in their strike notice through the court as the negotiation committees have been ordered to file a report in court within thirty days.

The nurses downed their tools on 7th December 2020 over poor working environment and allowances.

The announcement comes amid a brewing power struggle within the nurses union with a section of caregivers calling on Panyako to vacate office to give way to new leadership.

Led by aspiring Secretary General Halima Aden Ahmed the group says Panyako has failed to articulate their issues.

They accused Panyako gross violations of the existing knun constitution and mismanagement of industrial actions.

They have called for a free and fair election in the upcoming Friday poll.

In a rejoinder however, Panyako says those agitating for his removal are being used by people whose intention is to weaken the union.