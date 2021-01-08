KNUN calls on President Kenyatta’s intervention in labour dispute

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene to end the strike that has seen healthcare services collapse for over a month.

According to the Nurses’ Union Secretary-General Seth Panyako, the standoff between the two levels of government and the Unions has led to a paralysis of critical healthcare services in public facilities.

“We have noted differences between the two levels of government. We request President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene. Health care is at the verge of collapsing. The negotiations are over. We ask our members to stay put on the strike,” he said.

“The Council of Governors has refused to sign return to work formula claiming they were not consulted. That’s a lie. The secretariat of CoG was always present during our negotiations,” he remarked.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



While addressing the media Friday, Panyako denied claims by the Council of Governors that counties had no monies to fund their return to work formula.

“National government has pledged to fund the return to work formula. The issue of counties that they lack money is ill-advised,” he added while calling on CoG to agree on their demands.

“The two levels of government and union agreed on all issues raised by nurses as indicated on the return to work agreement,” said Panyako.

“We are ready to call off the strike but the government needs to sign return to work agreement first,” the KNUN SG said.

In December, CoG has dispatched letters to governors across all the 47 counties directing them to, among other things, immediately terminate salaries for health care workers participating in the ongoing strike.