KNUN, CoG accused of politicizing welfare of health workers

The Kenya National Nurses Association of Kenya is now accusing the Seth Panyako-led Nurses Union and the Council of Governors of politicizing the welfare of health care workers in the country.

The Nursing Association laments that wrangles between the two parties have completely stalled any meaningful negotiation to end the two-month-long strike by the health professionals.

“Nurses have been on strike for two months. The whole issue has been politicized by both the union and COG leadership. We call upon the leadership of nurses union to address nurses’ disputes according to the law,” said the Association’s chair Alfred Obengo.

The association is now pleading with the Nurses Union and the Council of Governors to put their differences aside and address issues being raised by the medics.

The Association’s chair Alfred Obengo warned that politicization of the healthcare sector will not only affect medics but may completely cripple the crucial sector.

Obengo accused the Panyako-led Union of diverting attention from the real issues affecting nurses.

“Our issues are not being looked at with a fair lens reason for the prolonged strike. I urge Seth Panyako to put his house in order,” said Obengo

He also accused the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) of not addressing issues raised by the health workers with fairness.

Nurses working in public hospitals in various counties have been on strike for two months demanding among other things, the provision of quality and adequate Personal Protective Equipment, risk allowance, life, and comprehensive medical cover among others.