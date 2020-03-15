KNUT: Equip teachers well to effectively implement CBC

The Government has been urged to train teachers adequately to effectively implement the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Murang’a South Knut Executive Secretary Mr. John Njata said whiole teachers are doing their best to implement the curriculum, there are many glaring loopholes which needs to be sealed.

He observed that as a union they have information that teachers who have been trained on how to implement CBC need more training as they lack adequate knowledge on the new curriculum.

Speaking during Murang’a county education day held on Friday at Murang’a teachers training college, Njata further observed that the number of trained teachers on CBC is small compared to pupils’ population.

“Our members who are entrusted to implement the new curriculum have told us that they are not well equipped. The teachers also need to be provided with the required materials on time,” said the Knut official.

He said the curriculum is good and will nurture talents of young learners but it may be of no importance if it’s poorly implemented.

“As Knut we have been accused of opposing the CBC but that’s not the truth. What we are agitating for is its full implementation.” he added.

By December last year a total of 2, 671 teachers from Murang’a County had been trained on CBC with Teachers Service Commission (TSC) promising to train more.

Murang’a County TSC Director Ms Jane Njagi said the Government is committed to ensure teachers are adequately trained to implement CBC.