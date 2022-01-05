KNUT official in Bungoma against drug testing for students

Mt Elgon Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Executive Secretary Stephen Chemonges has asked the Ministry of Education not to subject students to drug testing when they report back after the Christmas fete.

Speaking in Mt Elgon on Tuesday during the Ordination of Jackson Soet as the Seventh Day Adventist President, Chemonges revealed that drug testing will scare many students from reporting back thus slow the transition rate in schools.

“Let students be allowed back in school without the tedious drug testing as this act will make many students skip school,” he noted, adding that grade 6, class eight and form four candidates should be given time to prepare for their examination.

He added that instead of the ministry forcing students to undergo drug testing they should be sensitised and given guidance and counseling. He said that the transition rate in Kenyan schools is now at 95 percent adding that drug testing will erase the transition gains made.

“Schools should embrace guidance and counseling and make sure that students are brought up on a strong Christian foundation,” he said, adding that it is wrong that some schools are operating without school chaplains.

The Unionist urged the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to hold discussions with KNUT on teachers’ salaries before political temperatures rise in the country.

“I humbly ask TSC leadership under Madam Nancy Macharia to hold talks with KNUT to ensure teachers’ salaries and other grievances are sorted before the country moves to elections,” he said.

He assured KNUT Secretary General Collins Oyuu of his support in pushing for teachers’ demands at TSC.

Mr Jackson Soet promised to ensure key issues affecting residents of Mt. Elgon are addressed as he called on the political class to maintain peace ahead of general elections.

He mentioned poverty and early pregnancies as some of the issues that residents are grappling with and which need urgent attention.