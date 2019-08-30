KNUT suspends Wilson Sossion as their Secretary-General

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has engineered a coup within its ranks suspending Wilson Sossion as their Secretary-General.

The decision to oust Sossion came after a section of KNUT officials accused him of running down the union.

The decision to suspend Sossion as secretary-general was effected despite a court order obtained by Sossion stopping the organization’s top brass from making the changes.

At a press conference held on Friday, KNUT officials announced their decision to ostensibly eject Wilson Sossion as their Secretary-General.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Their announcement coming just a day after the union officials were dispersed by Police after they forcefully attempted to storm the union’s headquarters along Mfangano Street in Nairobi to eject Wilson Sossion from office accusing him of running down the union by making decisions without consulting National Executive Council members and having bad relations with teachers’ employer TSC.

Sossion’s position will be taken by his deputy Hesbon Otieno who is taking over in an acting capacity with the union now seeking to improve their relationship with TSC under the new leadership.

Sossion was ousted after TSC de-registered him for involvement in politics, having been nominated a Member of Parliament in the national assembly.