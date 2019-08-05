KNUT up in arms over move to deduct salaries of teachers

Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) is up in arms over the move by the Teacher Service Commission to deduct teachers’ salaries over a purported over-payment.

KNUT Secretary General, Wilson Sossion said the TSC move is in contravention of the International Labour Organzation (ILO) employment regulations that stipulate that a worker’s salary can only be increased and not reduced without either parties consent.

Speaking at a press conference, Sossion said the Collective Bargain Agreement (CBA) is registered and deposited at the Employment and Labour Relations Court and cannot be altered without their consent of the parties involved.

Sossion stated that withholding union dues was a well-choreographed strategy by the TSC to frustrate the KNUT.

He said the TSC is hell-bent on ensuring that KNUT is unable to meet its financial obligations by withholding the dues deducted from the teachers’ salaries.

He said the introduction of two payrolls by TSC is contrary to the internationally established norms that govern Human Resource Management.

The Union said they were willing to meet with the TSC once they are ready to find an amicable solution.

Meanwhile, Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary Prof. Margaret Kobia has called on youth to join the National Service and benefit from various programs offered.

Speaking Monday to the new recruits in Gilgil, the CS urged the new recruits to take advantage of the new opportunity.

Prof. Kobia was hopeful that the training would enable the youth to be self-sufficient. She added that after the year of service, the recruits will choose vocational or technical courses.

The 10,000 new recruits are expected to graduate late this year after passing the training exercise that will go on for four months.