KNUT wants staffing policy reviewed

The Kenya National Union of Teachers is demanding a review of the staffing policy following an increase in attacks against teachers.

The union through its Secretary General Wilson Sossion has dismissed the delocalization policy as impractical owing to security challenges and the country’s dynamics.

At the same time, he lashed out at the Kenya union of post primary education teachers over their proposal for government to arm teachers in regions prone to terrorist attacks.

Sossion warned such drastic action would only serve to intimidate learners and would be a violation of the UNESCO pact.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers in condemning the recent killing of teachers in Kamuthe Garissa county, called on the government to find a lasting solution.

He warned the delocalization policy would not produce the desired results calling for deployment of teachers in their home counties.

The outspoken Union leader also called on the TSC to convene an urgent meeting with key stakeholders and formulate a lasting solution to the constant attacks against non-locals in northern Kenya.