KNUT wants to negotiate with TSC on the next CBA

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has said they are ready to negotiate with the Teacher’s Service Commission (TSC) on the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

The Union’s Deputy Secretary General, Hesbon Otieno said there is still room for talks on the salary and allowance increments for teachers because the current CBA will end in June this year.

“We should not keep concentrating on the CBA that is coming to end, but rather start talking on a transitional CBA that will capture the period of 1st July 2021 that addresses the issue of salary increment and allowances among others,” said Otieno.

He made the remarks after attending the elections of new Transmara Branch KNUT officials held at Kilgoris town on Saturday.

During the elections, executive secretary Willy Korir, John Musere (chairman) and Rosemary Ruto (Treasurer) were re-elected in an event also attended by Bomet branch KNUT executive secretary, Malel Langat.

He said as the union they have written a proposal, presented it to the TSC and they are now awaiting feedback from them so that they can start the bargaining process.

“The TSC has not given us their offer so that we see their proposal and compare with ours so as to come with a counter proposal. We are ready any time to sit down and discuss with them because time is elapsing before the current one ends in June,” said the union boss.

Otieno said that the commission needs to work with urgency so that the CBA can be factored in the budget making process that will be coming up in June and already different state departments have started giving their proposals.

“It will be wrong if TSC will not involve us in their next proposal to the treasury on what they expect to cover in the next CBA. We are urging them to call us and negotiate,” he said.

The deputy secretary general said the past CBA have had challenges that have been a learning process to the union.

“We see the challenges that have come up with it but let it not be an issue of discussion because it is coming to end. We need to sit down and talk now about a new CBA so that our members can be given confidence that even as they work there is a CBA that is going to cover them,” reiterated Otieno.

The union boss called upon the TSC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nancy Macharia to stop playing games in it and instead develop cordial relationships with the teachers for the benefit of the students in schools.