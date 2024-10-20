KNUT’s decision to boycott strike gave KUPPET chance to prove its influence, officials say

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT)’s decision to stay out of the recent teachers’ strike has strengthened the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) standing in the labor movement, according to the union’s Assistant National Treasurer, Ronald Tonui.

Speaking during the union’s Siaya branch annual general meeting at the Holy Cross Catholic Church hall in Ramba, Tonui said KNUT’s absence gave KUPPET a chance to demonstrate its ability to mobilize independently.

“We want to thank KNUT for not joining us in the strike so that people can no longer say that we always hang on their coat tails” said the assistant national treasurer who was flanked by Siaya branch executive secretary, Sam Opo

Tonui said KUPPET had shown that it could effectively halt learning in schools to advocate for teachers’ rights.

He said the union is now preparing to negotiate with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) for a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for 2025 and urged members to submit their proposals.

Among KUPPET’s demands, Tonui said, is the introduction of a “Standing Allowance” for teachers, noting that long hours on their feet take a toll on educators.

“This is a very strenuous job that demands that one stands for long others ask for strenuous allowance and are given while we don’t,” he said.

Tonui added that KUPPET will demand for the introduction of a “Detoxification Allowance” for science teachers who handle dangerous chemicals.

“They end up developing health challenges related to handing the chemicals hence the need for compensation” he said.

The union also plans to demand a 100% salary increase in the upcoming CBA to counter the rising cost of living.

Additionally, Tonui called for the harmonization of house allowances, arguing that rent outside Nairobi has become equally expensive, making the current system unfair.